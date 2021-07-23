British Motor Show press and trade day stage line-up is revealed

The British Motor Show has revealed the stage line-up for its press and trade day.

Taking place on Thursday, August 19 – the first day of the four-day show at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre – the National Automotive Industry Day is being billed as the largest event of its kind in the UK for more than two years.

It’s being held in association with the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and Guild of Motoring Writers, and more than 800 members of the automotive trade and over 400 press members have registered so far.

Panel sessions and keynote speakers from high-profile organisations including the IMI, FLA, Thatcham Research and major UK retailers, manufacturers and specialists are all confirmed attendees.

Speakers and panel guests will include Marshall Motor Group chief executive Daksh Gupta, FLA chief executive Stephen Haddrill, Thatcham Research chief executive Jonathan Hewitt, IMI chief executive Steve Nash and Chris Pateman-Jones, chief executive of EV infrastructure business Connected Kerb.

Topics for the stage sessions include The Road To 2030, EV safety, e-mobility and infrastructure, UK retail outlook, and digital transformation in the automotive industry.

Host and guild chairman Richard Aucock said: ‘We are looking forward to working closely with the team on this exciting event to deliver lots of new opportunities both to guild members and the broader UK automotive industry.

‘Strong media support is a crucial element of a successful motor show and we are determined to make this an event that works well for everyone.’

The National Automotive Industry Day is also offering people in the industry the chance to network at a major automotive event, following the cancellation of the Paris and Geneva expos because of the pandemic.