Budget 2023: What can car dealers expect in today’s spring budget?

The spring budget will be announced later today against a backdrop of challenging times in many aspects of UK personal and business life.

There will be many sectors hoping chancellor Jeremy Hunt will make some favourable announcements – but is there anything that car dealers and motorists can look forward to?

There have been a few major areas that the chancellor has been looking to improve, and that includes increasing employment levels and the ongoing energy crisis.

The spring budget will be announced at 12.30pm on Wednesday, March 15.

Employment

One of the government’s biggest issues has been how do they fill the drastically lower number of people working since the pandemic. It’s expected that there will be an extension to the 30 hours of free childcare a week to children ages one and two to encourage parents back to work. It is also predicted that Hunt will allow workers to put more into their pension pot before being taxed, hoping this will keep employees in their jobs for longer.

Energy

The government has said the Energy Price Guarantee will remain ar £2,500 until June, saying this will save the average household £160 on bills. However, the energy support scheme will still end in March, with homes longer receiving £66 a month automatically off their bills.

EVs & car charging

When it comes to new commercial property, it’s expect that installing electric car chargers will be a requirement. There have been lots of calls for incentives to get more buyers into both new and used electric vehicles, but so far there is no confirmation that this will get a mention in the chancellors spring budget.

Electrifying has called for a used EV loan, with founder and CEO Ginny Buckley saying: ‘With the number of used electric cars coming to the market expected to soar over the coming months and prices falling, there has never been a better time to buy. But while there are incentives to make new electric cars more affordable through company car and salary sacrifice schemes, there is currently no financial help outside of Scotland to help used car buyers.

‘What we need is policies in place to make sure everyone has access to zero-emission vehicles; a used electric vehicle loan would do just this, making the switch equitable for all and not just the middle classes.’

Corporation tax

Although it is not expected there will be any changes to the corporation tax rise to 25 per cent next month, there may be more information about how the Treasury plans to roll out future reductions to this.

Investment zones

Cities are anticipating an announcement of several investment zones across the country, back by £80m in funding over five years, tax incentives to improve skills, provide business support and improve planning or local infrastructure. These are planned to drive growth across five sectors; life sciences, creative industries, digital technology, advanced manufacturing and green industries.

Road repairs

It is expected that the chancellor will annouce £200m in funding to tackle potholes in UK roads. Hunt spoke to the Daily Mail earlier in the week and it’s expected this 20 per cent boost in funding will be given to councils for them to spend on residential streets initially.

Car tax

New car tax rates will be announced today and it is expected they will increase slightly. It’s likely that first year road tax will creep up and lower bands could also see an annual rise.

Fuel duty

Last year it was announced that there would be an increase in fuel duty from the end of this month but many are calling for the freeze on this to continue.

AA president Edmund King commented: ‘Drivers are out of the hurricane, but are still being lashed by the cost-of-living storm.

‘It would be detrimental to put unnecessary strain on people by increasing fuel duty. Most goods and services are transported by road, so waving through higher pump prices onto logistics firms as well as the driving public will hurt everyone.

‘Our message to the Chancellor is that hiking fuel duty will simply fuel inflation, so it is imperative that he keeps the fuel duty freeze for another year.’