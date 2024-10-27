BYD comes under fire from safety experts as latest Euro NCAP scores are revealed

BYD has come under fire from safety testers after its Atto 3 was given one of the lowest scores in the latest round of Euro NCAP driver-assistance tests.

The Chinese carmaker was criticised for its adaptive cruise control system, which was not able to read road signs correctly on the Atto 3.

Experts also said that the SUV’s safety systems were ‘not recommended’ with the vehicle marked down in the safety backup test where it did not meet minimum standards.

The adaptive cruise control also acted poorly against stationary vehicles, and no action was taken if the driver became unresponsive.

Testers found that when the driver didn’t engage with the steering wheel for a prolonged period, the system switched off steering support and speed control. According to Euro NCAP this means that the car is ‘leaving an unresponsive driver to his or her fate’, as a result.

On the flip side, the BMW i5 and Mercedes C-Class scored ‘very good’ with both vehicles providing a good amount of speed and lateral control while also keeping the driver informed if they decide to take back control of the wheel.

Additionally, cars like the Volkswagen ID.7 and Volvo EC40 scored ‘good’ with both cars performing well for their driver assistance systems – but they were marked down for not being as sophisticated or robust compared to the two BMW and Mercedes saloons.

Adriano Paleo Bernal, ADAS and AD technical manager at Euro NCAP, said: ‘These evaluations provide consumers with critical insights into the Assisted Driving features available in today’s vehicles.

‘First, car buyers interested in this technology must be aware that while it enables a comfortable driving experience, it has flaws under certain conditions and may create new risks when misused – hence driver supervision and situational awareness must be ensured at all times while operating these systems.’