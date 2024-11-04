Cap HPI combines vehicle data and valuations teams under new senior director

Cap HPI has announced it is restructuring its data teams, bringing vehicle data and valuations operations together.

Stacey Ward (pictured) has been named senior data director and will head up the combined teams.

Ward has previously worked for Solera, Cap HPI’s parent company, since 2018 and previous roles include leading Autodata and the WTLP Integration project at Cap HPI.

Chris Wright, vice president of North Europe for Solera, said: ‘Stacey has a wealth of experience across Solera and within Cap HPI.

‘Her drive and focus in delivering change across Autodata and Cap HPI is clear.’

‘The changes will unlock a new focus on operational excellence and greater flexibility to meet customer requirements.’

Following the news that Derren Martin will be leaving Cap HPI later this year, Chris Plumb will head up the car valuations team.

The forecast strategy team will continue to be led by Dylan Setterfield and Dionne Hanlon has been promoted to head commercial vehicles and motorcycles.

Cap HPI also announced Jon Clay, identification director, will also leave the business in the coming weeks.

Ward commented: ‘The team at Cap HPI deliver the data, insight and technology that drives the industry forward.

‘By bringing the new vehicle data and valuations teams closer together, we can react more quickly and flexibly to customer needs.

‘The changes will also help to speed up the pace of innovation across the business.’