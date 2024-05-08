Car dealer group Arnold Clark to spread more good cheer with community fund

Car dealership group Arnold Clark is once again looking to help those in need with its community fund.

The fund was created in March 2021 by the UK’s most profitable dealer group to provide financial aid to registered charities and community groups affected by the pandemic.

More assistance was given via a second round of funding to help with poverty relief, including food banks, toy banks and housing and accommodation, with more than £22m given to over 21,000 organisations in total.

The fund is now back again with three opportunities for 2024: cost-of-living support, communities support and a Gear Up For Sport initiative.

Applications are being accepted from UK-registered charities or community groups, as well as from youth sports teams.

CEO and group MD Eddie Hawthorne said: ‘Since the founding of Arnold Clark 70 years ago, we’ve always worked closely with our local communities, embracing opportunities to help while offering our support to those trying to build a better future.

‘Now that we have more than 200 branches across the country, the Arnold Clark Community Fund means that we can help deserving causes on a greater scale and make a real difference to local areas.’

The company hasn’t specified how much is available or when the deadline is, but to find out more and for the full list of eligibility criteria, go to https://www.ArnoldClark.com/community-fund.