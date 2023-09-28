Log in

Car dealer group Bristol Street Motors invests £1m to bring MG to Chesterfield with new showroom

  • Bristol Street Motors invests over £1 million in a brand-new MG dealership in Chesterfield
  • State-of-the-art showroom takes over site from former Vauxhall franchise
  • Bosses say investment shows group’s commitment to the area
Time 9:28 am, September 28, 2023

Dealer group Bristol Street Motors has opened a state-of-the-art new MG showroom, following an investment of over £1m.

The site, in Chesterfield, becomes the group’s third MG showroom, joining existing dealerships in Carlisle and Beaconsfield.

Bosses have described the project as a ‘game changer’ and have hailed MG’s ‘remarkable success over the last few years’.

Prior to extensive refurbishment work, the dealership was home to a Vauxhall franchise from 2007.

As part of the transformation, the site’s aftersales facilities have been repositioned to a separate area on the premises, which has enabled the service bays to be repurposed into a spacious seven-car showroom.

The investment has also provided a shot in the arm for the local economy with the dealership currently recruiting for three newly-created roles.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, said the investment showed Bristol Street Motors’ committment to the Chesterfield area.

He said: ‘We have witnessed MG’s remarkable success over the last few years, and we are excited to bring this brand’s excellence to Chesterfield.

‘Our decision to invest in this new dealership underscores our confidence in both the MG brand and the vibrant economy of Chesterfield.

‘As MG garners awards and recognition, we are proud to be part of its journey.’

Pictured: (Left to right): James Kabia, assistant sales manager; Johnathan Dixon, service manager John Stanton, general manager; Shaun Coult, CMA Parts Manager

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

