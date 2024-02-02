Car dealer group H.R. Owen adds Lotus to luxury and performance line-up

Luxury car dealer group H.R. Owen has added Lotus to its range.

The partnership will see the Evija, Emira, Eletre and newly unveiled Emeya on sale at its flagship multi-marque showroom in Hatfield.

H.R. Owen, which was the subject of a takeover by Malaysian investment group Berjaya Group in 2013, also represents elite brands such as Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, Lamborghini, Bugatti and Ferrari.

Ken Choo, CEO of H.R. Owen, said: ‘At H.R. Owen, it’s the vision of Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan that we continually align ourselves with brands that push the boundaries of luxury and performance.

‘Lotus’s dedication to innovation and the introduction of electrifying models like Emeya perfectly aligns with our vision. We are thrilled to offer these exceptional vehicles to our customers.’

Lotus chief commercial officer Mike Johnstone added: ‘The global reputation of H.R. Owen and its discerning customer base makes it an ideal new partner for Lotus in the UK.

‘The Hatfield site is in an excellent and easily accessible location north of London and will significantly improve brand visibility in the south-east of England.’

The Emeya – an electric four-door hyper-GT – boasts a dual-motor set-up that delivers up to 905hp, accelerates from 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds, and has a claimed range of up to 370 miles. Customer deliveries start in the spring.

Eletre, the all-electric hyper-SUV, is already being delivered to customers across the UK and continental Europe, while Emira is Lotus’s last mainstream petrol-powered sports car.

H.R. Owen’s Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London and Lamborghini Manchester dealerships were named the best in the world by their respective manufacturers last year.