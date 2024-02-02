Log in
The new Lotus showroom is in Hatfield, located at H.R. Owen’s new flagship multi-marque dealershipThe new Lotus showroom is in Hatfield, located at H.R. Owen’s new flagship multi-marque dealership

News

Car dealer group H.R. Owen adds Lotus to luxury and performance line-up

  • H.R. Owen becomes UK dealer partner with Lotus
  • Luxury sports cars to be showcased at Hatfield dealership
  • Senior Lotus exec hails ‘ideal new partner’
Advert

Time 11:03 am, February 2, 2024

Luxury car dealer group H.R. Owen has added Lotus to its range.

The partnership will see the Evija, Emira, Eletre and newly unveiled Emeya on sale at its flagship multi-marque showroom in Hatfield.

H.R. Owen, which was the subject of a takeover by Malaysian investment group Berjaya Group in 2013, also represents elite brands such as Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, Lamborghini, Bugatti and Ferrari.

Advert

Ken Choo, CEO of H.R. Owen, said: ‘At H.R. Owen, it’s the vision of Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan that we continually align ourselves with brands that push the boundaries of luxury and performance.

‘Lotus’s dedication to innovation and the introduction of electrifying models like Emeya perfectly aligns with our vision. We are thrilled to offer these exceptional vehicles to our customers.’

Lotus chief commercial officer Mike Johnstone added: ‘The global reputation of H.R. Owen and its discerning customer base makes it an ideal new partner for Lotus in the UK.

Advert

‘The Hatfield site is in an excellent and easily accessible location north of London and will significantly improve brand visibility in the south-east of England.’

The Emeya – an electric four-door hyper-GT – boasts a dual-motor set-up that delivers up to 905hp, accelerates from 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds, and has a claimed range of up to 370 miles. Customer deliveries start in the spring.

Eletre, the all-electric hyper-SUV, is already being delivered to customers across the UK and continental Europe, while Emira is Lotus’s last mainstream petrol-powered sports car.

H.R. Owen’s Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London and Lamborghini Manchester dealerships were named the best in the world by their respective manufacturers last year.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108