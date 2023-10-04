Car dealer group Yeomans bags brace of trophies at Honda UK network awards

Yeomans is celebrating a victorious evening at this year’s Honda UK Dealer Awards that saw it bag two titles and a second place.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm walked off with the lion’s share of the 10 awards at the ceremony held at the Rosewood Hotel in London, which drew more than 250 senior managers from across the Honda dealer network and Honda UK.

Not only was Yeomans named Honda UK’s Dealer Group of the Year, but its Bognor Regis branch was awarded the trophy for Dealer of the Year and its Worthing showroom took second place among the Top 5 Performers.

The awards, which are seen as a real accolade by the network, were presented by Honda UK head of automobile Rebecca Adamson and head of communications and digital commerce Olivia Dunn.

Adamson said: ‘We are very proud of our trusted partners within the Honda dealer network.

‘It’s extremely important for us to come together like this each year to recognise and celebrate the success of our dealerships, who are the best in class.

‘To win a Honda dealer award is a testament to each of these dealers’ hard work and dedication to provide the best service and products to our customers. A huge congratulations to all the deserving winners.’

Yeomans operations director Kevin Newitt commented: ‘The Yeomans Honda dealerships are regular recipients of Honda dealer awards, and this proves the dedication and passion demonstrated by our dealers and staff, whom we are very proud of.

‘We are honoured to receive the Dealer Group of the Year award in 2023.

‘This award is the culmination of 52 weeks of operational excellence across several dealerships, delighting hundreds of our customers every single day.’

2023 Honda Dealer Awards categories and winners

Dealer Group of the Year 2023: Yeomans Honda

Dealer of the Year 2023: Yeomans Honda, Bognor Regis

Most Improved Aftersales 2023: Brayley Honda, Hemel Hempstead

Most Improved Sales 2023: Park’s Honda, Inverness

Top 5 Performer 2023 (2nd place): Yeomans Honda, Worthing

Top 5 Performer 2023 (3rd place): Gatwick Honda

Top 5 Performer 2023 (4th place): Stoneacre Honda Chesterfield

Top 5 Performer 2023 (5th place): Derek Warwick Honda

Power of Dreams 2023: John Banks Honda

Power of Dreams 2023: Horizon Honda

Meanwhile, Yeomans Honda Guildford, North Wales Honda and Stoneacre Chesterfield were highly commended for their efforts in the aftersales category, and Marshall Honda Narborough, Brayley Honda Ruislip and Crown Honda Bushey Heath were highly commended for sales.

Pictured at top are Rebecca Adamson, left, and Olivia Dunn with Yeomans chairman and managing director James Smith