What makes a successful business is just one of the many topics for discussion on today’s Car Dealer Live.

Robin Luscombe, founder and managing director of Luscombe’s, will be joining us from midday today, live on our YouTube channel.

After three decades in the motor trade and 28 years experience with Suzuki, Luscombe established his own business with the Japanese firm 10 years ago.

Since then it has become highly regarded among its customers and has expanded with Mitsubishi and MG franchises, all run from its site in Leeds, West Yorkshire. We’ll be chatting about how Robin set up the business, what’s changed since he established and what the future holds.

