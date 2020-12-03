Today’s Car Dealer Live will have a classic car theme as Pilgrim Motorsports joins the show.

Pilgrim has been building cars since the 1960s and specialises in Cobra and Speedster replicas – it’s one of the smallest car manufacturers in the UK.

Latterly, along with the Cobra and Speedster builds, the business has become a ‘one-stop-shop’ classic car specialist with its restoration and maintenance services.

Headed up by directors Paul Bennett and Adrian Hewetson, the West Sussex-based business has a sister division called musclecar.uk that specialises in acquiring and looking after classic American muscles cars, and in particular the Ford Mustang.

Bennett will be chatting with host James Batchelor live on the Car Dealer YouTube channel from midday today, and viewers can watch the broadcast from the top of this story from 12pm.

As it’s a live show, viewers can post questions in the comments box on the YouTube page.

