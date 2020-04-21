ADVERTISEMENT

Two of Kia UK’s senior executive team will be joining Car Dealer Live at midday on Wednesday.

Aftersales director Chris Lear and sales director Steve Hicks will join the live broadcast to talk about how the manufacturer has coped with the coronavirus crisis and how they have supported dealers during the crisis.

We’ll also be chatting about what the manufacturer predicts the future of car sales will look like, how the manufacturer is placed to cope with new car supply and the maker’s thoughts on how dealers will be able to capitalise on opportunities.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Thursday: Perrys MD Darren Ardron

Friday: Peter Vardy Ltd’s Peter Vardy

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.