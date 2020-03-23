In these difficult times for the UK car industry, the team at Car Dealer Magazine and I are trying to do everything we can to support, inform and help our readers.

I wanted to take this opportunity to chat to you about what we will be doing to help support the car retailing industry over the next few weeks and months.

My company, just like yours, is facing desperate times.

We know the industry is suffering and we are suffering too (that picture above was from far happier times). But we are in this together – and by sharing positive news, help, advice and genuine good stories I hope that we can keep the positivity flowing.

New website

I’ve been working with my team – remotely – since the middle of last week, and all weekend, to get a new website rolled out. It’s live, and hopefully you like it.

Our web traffic has rocketed in recent weeks. In fact we’re 2,239 per cent up on last year’s traffic and every day it increases more as we know people are desperate for information.

That’s why we have launched this new website to help showcase the huge amounts of help and advice pieces my team and I are working on. We’ll be constantly refining this in the coming days and weeks.

Webinar

This week we will launch a webinar which will take place on Wednesday at 12pm for the first time. I’ll be working first with Lawgistics to help share advice for dealers.

Our legal friends are fielding calls from worried dealers and boss Joel Combes and I have agreed that by talking about these in a webinar we could help others.

It will be hosted on this website and will be available to view again after the live event. If all goes well I plan to talk to dealers, suppliers and others over the coming weeks – as often as I can, to help share their stories during these difficult days. I’ve already got a good guest list lined up, if you want to get involved, get in touch.

Please bear with us while we get this new format up and running, but I hope it will give you some entertainment and advice – and if all goes well we’ll run them as often as we can. But for now, put midday Wednesday in your diary.

Email Briefing

We have relaunched our weekly news briefing and will attempt, where we can, to publish this as often as possible – we sent one Saturday and one today. With the pace the news agenda is moving currently, and the amount of content piling on to our website, a daily briefing is likely.

The first of these started over the weekend as we summarised the latest changes and will continue this week.

If you want to get a copy, simply click the link below and fill in your details. If you don’t like it you can easily unsubscribe, but we hope the help, advice and news stories will help you during these coming weeks.

Add your email to the list here now.

Car Dealer Magazine

I have been publishing Car Dealer for 12 years now and have never faced a more difficult time. We know dealers are in dire straits and we know suppliers to the industry are struggling too.

Car Dealer is funded by the generous advertisers who support the magazine – but we know many are cutting back. At this tough time we pledge to keep the magazine going for as long as we can, but we need all your help.

We will continue to publish and deliver the magazine to our subscribers for as long as we can, but you can help us out in a number of ways.

PLEASE pay for a subscription – if you can pay for a subscription it will help us at this very difficult time. Subscriptions are £49.99 a year and can be made by clicking here. This money will help us pay staff, cover postage and print costs and keep the magazine going. If you can help, please, please think about doing so – it will mean a huge amount.

Advertisers – if you can continue to advertise in our magazine or online during this difficult time it will help us keep the lights on. We know you are struggling just as much as we are and we’re trying to share the positive stories and moves many of you are making in this time. If you can help us by spending with us, it would make a monumental difference.

Car Dealer Magazine deliveries

If you are a current subscriber and would like to change your delivery address from work to home during this crisis we are very happy to do that.

Please send:

Your current full address where the magazine is being delivered

The new address you’d like it changed to

Email it to deliveries@cardealermagazine.co.uk

We’ll action that in time for the next magazine being delivered.

We know that now, more than ever, good quality information about the motor trade is vital and we will continue to provide that for as long as we can in Car Dealer Magazine, but that won’t be possible without the support of you, our readers, and our advertisers.

Please consider supporting us by paying for your subscription during this time, as it will make a huge difference to keeping the wheels turning. As mentioned, a year’s subscription is £49.99 and will help us keep the mag going out and the lights on.

I promise we’ll do all we can during this time to keep you informed, entertained and up to speed with the latest developments in the motor trade – be that online, in print or on social media. Let’s stick together during this difficult time and we will come out the other side.