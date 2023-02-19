Car dealer Mercedes-Benz of Stockport hosts careers event for students from local school

LSH Auto’s Mercedes-Benz Stockport dealership welcomed autistic students from Inscape House School to a special careers event.

Eight students and six assistants were welcomed to the dealership on February 15 to receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the facilities and to find out more about a variety of career paths in the automotive sector.

Katherine McLoughlin, group aftersales manager at LSH Auto, said: ‘We were delighted to meet the young people from Inscape House School and to give them an insight into the automotive industry and the variety of careers available in it.

‘Peoples differences are our strength. The automotive industry continues to make great strides on breaking down barriers when it comes to inclusion and diversity; but when it comes to neurodiversity there’s still a long way to go. It has to start by removing the bias that still exists and it is down to us to make that change.

‘I really want to build on the foundation laid out today and create an environment that nurtures the confidence of young people with great potential who are sometimes overlooked. Focusing on the ability rather than the disability.’

Careers lead and teacher at Inscape House School Marie Young said: ‘The pupils today have learnt about the world of work through exploring and fun. They came back to school full of conversation about what they have seen and learnt.

‘A big thank you to LSH Auto and everybody at Mercedes-Benz of Stockport for allowing our young learners to have the run of the showroom, this was definitely the driving force behind such a successful day.’

She added: ‘Events like this are so powerful in getting our young learners with autism to think about their futures and the different jobs and pathways that are available to them.

‘We look forward to working with LSH Auto in the future. A big thank you from the pupils, staff and myself.’

