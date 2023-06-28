Car Dealer Power 2023 winners to be revealed – live premiere TONIGHT at 6pm

The best car manufacturer to represent, the best suppliers to do business with and the best cars on sale will be revealed tonight at 6pm.

A special awards video premiering on the Car Dealer YouTube channel tonight will reveal the winners in 22 categories in the annual Car Dealer Power event.

These awards are like no other in the industry as they are voted for by YOU – Car Dealer readers.

Our video will reveal the best suppliers in 18 categories, as well as the companies that have clinched the highly acclaimed Extra Mile Award and Product Innovation gongs.

This year has seen 23 carmakers named and shamed.

The awards announced tonight will be:

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Auction House

Trade Insurance

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Stock Acquisition

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Two other awards will also be announced – Manufacturer of the Year and Car of the Year.

The video will premiere on our YouTube channel at 6pm tonight.

Viewers are encouraged to share their successes on social media, using the hashtag #CDPower to celebrate the good news.