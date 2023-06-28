Log in
Car Dealer Power 2023_Feature_premieres tonight at 6pmCar Dealer Power 2023_Feature_premieres tonight at 6pm

Car Dealer Power

Car Dealer Power 2023 winners to be revealed – live premiere TONIGHT at 6pm

  • The Car Dealer Power awards for 2023 will be announced tonight
  • Best suppliers to do business with and carmaker to represent will be named
  • The 2023 Car of the Year will also be revealed
  • The Power awards are the ONLY gongs to be voted for by dealers
  • Awards video premieres TONIGHT at 6pm on our YouTube channel
Advert

Time 7:08 am, June 28, 2023

The best car manufacturer to represent, the best suppliers to do business with and the best cars on sale will be revealed tonight at 6pm.

A special awards video premiering on the Car Dealer YouTube channel tonight will reveal the winners in 22 categories in the annual Car Dealer Power event.

These awards are like no other in the industry as they are voted for by YOU – Car Dealer readers.

Advert

Our video will reveal the best suppliers in 18 categories, as well as the companies that have clinched the highly acclaimed Extra Mile Award and Product Innovation gongs.

This year has seen 23 carmakers named and shamed.

The awards announced tonight will be:

Advert

  • Cleaning Product
  • Recruitment Agency
  • Used Car Valuations
  • Consumer Lead Generation
  • Dealer Management System
  • Website Provider for Independent Dealers
  • Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
  • Provenance Checks
  • Warranties
  • Paint Protection
  • Auction House
  • Trade Insurance
  • Online Advertiser for New Cars
  • Stock Acquisition
  • Online Advertiser for Used Cars
  • Finance (Sub-Prime)
  • Finance (Prime)
  • Personalised Video
  • Extra Mile Award
  • Product Innovation

Two other awards will also be announced – Manufacturer of the Year and Car of the Year.

The video will premiere on our YouTube channel at 6pm tonight.

Viewers are encouraged to share their successes on social media, using the hashtag #CDPower to celebrate the good news.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51