Car Dealer Power 2021 premiere October 13 at 6pmCar Dealer Power 2021 premiere October 13 at 6pm

Car Dealer Power

Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 live premiere – October 13 at 6pm

  • Car Dealer Power Awards will be unveiled Wednesday, October 13
  • Live video premiere at 6pm will showcase best car manufacturer to represent in UK
  • Best suppliers to do business with in 20 categories will also be named
  • Power awards are the only ones to be voted for by car dealers

The best car manufacturer to represent and the best suppliers to do business with will be revealed at 6pm tomorrow (October 13).

The winners – as voted for by you, the Car Dealer readers – will be unveiled in a special video that will premiere on this website and our YouTube channel.

The video will reveal which car manufacturer you believe is the best to represent in the UK after votes were cast for each in 13 different categories.

This year 24 car makers received the minimum number of votes to be included in the list – and there’s a new car manufacturer languishing at the bottom.

During the Car Dealer Power Awards we will also reveal the best suppliers to do business with in 20 categories.

These include:

  • Cleaning Product of the Year
  • Recruitment Agency of the Year
  • Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year
  • Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year
  • Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year
  • Dealer Management System of the Year
  • Website Provider for Independent Dealers
  • Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
  • Provenance Check Provider of the Year
  • Warranty Provider of the Year
  • Paint Protection Provider of the Year
  • Auction House of the Year
  • Trade Insurance Provider of the Year
  • Online Advertiser for New Cars
  • Online Advertiser for Used Cars
  • Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)
  • Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)
  • Video Provider of the Year
  • Extra Mile Award
  • Product Innovation of the Year

The Car Dealer Power Awards are fiercely fought every year and are the only awards voted for by those that matter the most, the suppliers’ customers – you, the dealers.

The awards will broadcast live on the Car Dealer website at 6pm tomorrow (October 13).

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.

