Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 live premiere – October 13 at 6pm

The best car manufacturer to represent and the best suppliers to do business with will be revealed at 6pm tomorrow (October 13).

The winners – as voted for by you, the Car Dealer readers – will be unveiled in a special video that will premiere on this website and our YouTube channel.

The video will reveal which car manufacturer you believe is the best to represent in the UK after votes were cast for each in 13 different categories.

This year 24 car makers received the minimum number of votes to be included in the list – and there’s a new car manufacturer languishing at the bottom.

During the Car Dealer Power Awards we will also reveal the best suppliers to do business with in 20 categories.

These include:

Cleaning Product of the Year

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Dealer Management System of the Year

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

Warranty Provider of the Year

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

Auction House of the Year

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

Video Provider of the Year

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation of the Year

The Car Dealer Power Awards are fiercely fought every year and are the only awards voted for by those that matter the most, the suppliers’ customers – you, the dealers.

The awards will broadcast live on the Car Dealer website at 6pm tomorrow (October 13).