The best car makers to represent and suppliers to do business with – Power premieres tonight at 6.30pm

Tonight’s the night when we reveal the winners of this year’s fiercely fought Car Dealer Power Awards.

Broadcasting on our YouTube channel at 6.30pm, as well as the homepage of this website, you’ll be able to sit back and relax to find out who you voted top.

The best car manufacturers to represent and suppliers to do business with will be revealed along with the car dealers’ Car of the Year.

In the video, we reveal the results of our in-depth survey into which car manufacturers are the best to represent and dive into the detail.

We quizzed dealers anonymously about what they really think about their car manufacturer partners and asked them to rate them in 13 categories.

With relationships strained by new car supply issues this year and forthcoming agency sales models, we will reveal which manufacturers are getting it right, and which are getting wrong.

We’ll also be naming the best motor trade suppliers to do business with according to the car dealers that use them.

Winners will be announced in the following categories:

Cleaning Product of the Year

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Dealer Management System of the Year

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

Warranty Provider of the Year

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

Auction House of the Year

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

Video Provider of the Year

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation of the Year

Car dealers submitted feedback for the suppliers they like to work with the most in our survey, which was open for three months this summer. Their feedback was then ratified by our judges.

The Car Dealer Power Car of the Year will also be revealed in the video. We’ve driven the top three and will run them down in the video to reveal the number one.

James Baggott, editor in chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘We hope all the firms shortlisted this year will be able to sit back and enjoy this special production.

‘Huge congratulations to all our winners and highly commended firms – a place in these awards is not to be sniffed at and is a direct result of your hard work with your car dealer partners.’

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and hit the bell for notifications and you’ll be alerted to when the video goes live this evening at 6.30pm.