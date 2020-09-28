Car Dealer will be unveiling the winners of the Car Dealer Power Awards 2020 in a special video at 6pm this Wednesday.

The video awards ceremony, hosted by James Baggott and James Batchelor, will reveal the winner of the best car manufacturer to represent and the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year.

We’ll also be running down the best suppliers to do business with across a host of categories.

The Car Dealer Power Awards are the only awards voted for by those that matter most – you, our readers.

This year is the first time they have been unveiled in a video ceremony.

The video will be released alongside a brand new dedicated Car Dealer Power section on this website detailing all of the winners and losers in our car manufacturer section as well as a closer look at all of the supplier winners.

Last year, Mazda topped the Car Dealer Power Awards list.

Manufacturers are rated by their dealers in 13 different categories with an average of the scores taken to work out the winners.

We’ll be analysing the winners and losers and you’ll be able to look in detail at each manufacturer’s scores.

This year, tensions have run high with some manufacturers working hard with their dealer networks to battle the coronavirus crisis while others have reinstated targets as soon as they were allowed to open again.

Feedback in the survey has been very telling and there are a number of surprisingly placed car makers this year, with some big fallers.

The shortlist for the awards is below. Tune in at 6pm on Wednesday to find out who has won what.

Car Dealer Power Awards 2020 Shortlist

Cleaning Product of the Year

Autoclenz

Autoglym

Autosmart

Recruitment Agency of the Year

Ingenia Recruitment

Perfect Placement

We Recruit Auto

Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year

Cartotrade.com

Dealer Auction

Trade to Trade Underwriting

Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year

Auto Trader

Cap HPI

Glass’s

Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year

Carwow

Rapid RTC

What Car?

Dealer Management System of the Year

Click Dealer

Dragon2000

Pinewood

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

AutoWeb Design

Click Dealer

67 Degrees

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

AutoWeb Design

Bluesky Interactive

GForces

Provenance Check Provider of the Year

Cap HPI

Experian

Motor Check

Warranty Provider of the Year

Auto Protect

WarrantyWise

WMS Group

Paint Protection Provider of the Year

GardX

Supagard

Autoglym Lifeshine

Auction House of the Year

Aston Barclay

BCA

Manheim

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year

Gallagher

Tradewise

Unicom

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Carwow

Heycar

What Car?

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Auto Trader

eBay Motors Group

Facebook MarketPlace

Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)

Evolution

First Response Finance

Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)

BNP Paribas

Close Brothers Motor Finance

Santander Consumer Finance

Video Provider of the Year

CitNOW

GardX AD-vantage B2See

Rhino Autovision

Motor Factor of the Year

Euro Car Parts

GSF Car Parts

Motor Parts Direct

Extra Mile Award

No shortlist revealed

Product Innovation of the Year