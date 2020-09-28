Car Dealer will be unveiling the winners of the Car Dealer Power Awards 2020 in a special video at 6pm this Wednesday.
The video awards ceremony, hosted by James Baggott and James Batchelor, will reveal the winner of the best car manufacturer to represent and the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year.
We’ll also be running down the best suppliers to do business with across a host of categories.
The Car Dealer Power Awards are the only awards voted for by those that matter most – you, our readers.
This year is the first time they have been unveiled in a video ceremony.
The video will be released alongside a brand new dedicated Car Dealer Power section on this website detailing all of the winners and losers in our car manufacturer section as well as a closer look at all of the supplier winners.
Last year, Mazda topped the Car Dealer Power Awards list.
Manufacturers are rated by their dealers in 13 different categories with an average of the scores taken to work out the winners.
We’ll be analysing the winners and losers and you’ll be able to look in detail at each manufacturer’s scores.
This year, tensions have run high with some manufacturers working hard with their dealer networks to battle the coronavirus crisis while others have reinstated targets as soon as they were allowed to open again.
Feedback in the survey has been very telling and there are a number of surprisingly placed car makers this year, with some big fallers.
The shortlist for the awards is below. Tune in at 6pm on Wednesday to find out who has won what.
Car Dealer Power Awards 2020 Shortlist
Cleaning Product of the Year
- Autoclenz
- Autoglym
- Autosmart
Recruitment Agency of the Year
- Ingenia Recruitment
- Perfect Placement
- We Recruit Auto
Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year
- Cartotrade.com
- Dealer Auction
- Trade to Trade Underwriting
Used Car Valuations Provider of the Year
- Auto Trader
- Cap HPI
- Glass’s
Consumer Lead Generation Site of the Year
- Carwow
- Rapid RTC
- What Car?
Dealer Management System of the Year
- Click Dealer
- Dragon2000
- Pinewood
Website Provider for Independent Dealers
- AutoWeb Design
- Click Dealer
- 67 Degrees
Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
- AutoWeb Design
- Bluesky Interactive
- GForces
Provenance Check Provider of the Year
- Cap HPI
- Experian
- Motor Check
Warranty Provider of the Year
- Auto Protect
- WarrantyWise
- WMS Group
Paint Protection Provider of the Year
- GardX
- Supagard
- Autoglym Lifeshine
Auction House of the Year
- Aston Barclay
- BCA
- Manheim
Trade Insurance Provider of the Year
- Gallagher
- Tradewise
- Unicom
Online Advertiser for New Cars
- Carwow
- Heycar
- What Car?
Online Advertiser for Used Cars
- Auto Trader
- eBay Motors Group
- Facebook MarketPlace
Finance Provider of the Year (Sub-Prime)
- Evolution
- First Response Finance
Finance Provider of the Year (Prime)
- BNP Paribas
- Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Santander Consumer Finance
Video Provider of the Year
- CitNOW
- GardX AD-vantage B2See
- Rhino Autovision
Motor Factor of the Year
- Euro Car Parts
- GSF Car Parts
- Motor Parts Direct
Extra Mile Award
- No shortlist revealed
Product Innovation of the Year
- No shortlist revealed