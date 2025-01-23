Car dealer Ron Brooks to expand Suzuki network with new site in Leicester

Dealer group Ron Brooks is to add to its dealer network with the opening of a new Suzuki showroom in Leicester.

The site is set to be open to customers from March, when it will join the group’s existing Suzuki dealerships in neighbouring Derby and Mansfield (pictured).

As part of the expansion, the retailer will welcome David Kately as its new ‘director of automobile, working as part of an updated senior management team.

Bosses say the latest development is part of a wider plan to ‘build meaningful and scaled brand partnerships’ as the business looks to develop as a family-run operation.

Confirming the latest news, Tom Slack, group manager at Ron Brooks Holdings, said: ‘We are pleased to announce our further growth with the Suzuki brand, a top 10 global volume manufacturer.

‘Ron Brooks has grown within 12 months again with Suzuki, following our appointment of the Derby territory last year we will now represent the Leicestershire market area from 2025 onwards. This follows our already 10 year relationship with the brand in Mansfield.

‘Our strategy is clear, to build meaningful and scaled brand partnerships with selected brands to navigate the future automotive market.

‘We are exceptionally proud of this relationship and would also like to thank the director team including Dale Wyatt who has given so much to the industry as a whole and congratulate him on his industry awards and wish him the best of retirements.’

He added: ‘With this recent growth, our turnover and scale will top £100m alongside opening a number of other businesses in the last 12 months.

‘We recognise our uniqueness of being family owned in the marketplace flooded by international investment groups, public and non-family ownership types.

‘We remain first and foremost committed to our ever-expanding customer base and maximising our brand partner relationships whilst remaining operationally excellent.

‘Suzuki is renowned for its quality, and also consistently topping the Customer Service Index across all automotive firms in the UK.

‘We are excited to launch the e Vitara later this year in all our market territories. We expect to be operational in early March 2025.’

Suzuki has welcomed the upcoming dealership and wished the team ‘continued success’.

A spokesman for the Suzuki GB said’ ‘We are delighted that Ron Brooks Suzuki will now represent our brand in Leicester and join its longer established territories for Suzuki in and around Mansfield and Derby.

‘Their recently opened new dealership will provide customers with even greater access to our award-winning range of vehicles and help provide early awareness of our first fully electric car, e Vitara, which will be in showrooms later this Summer.

‘We wish the Ron Brooks team continued success and are confident they will deliver a great buying experience and exceptional aftersales customer service.’