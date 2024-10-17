Car dealer Snows Motor Group showcases first Cupra Tavascan in UK

Family-run Snows Motor Group has become the first dealer in the UK to showcase the new Cupra Tavascan, as it announces a new Motability ambassador.

The firm’s Seat and Cupra dealership on Second Avenue, Southampton, was the venue for the reveal, and was part of a three-day event for customers.

A special guest during the invitation-only event was Fareham-based businesswoman Imali Chislett, who has just become Snows’ Motability ambassador for Snows Cupra and its sibling brand Seat.

Chislett, who has a range of debilitating health issues and uses a wheelchair, is a big fan of both marques, having recently obtained a Seat Ateca via the Motability scheme. She and her husband Cameron picked the car up from Snows’ Seat dealership in Poole earlier this year.

Snows reported that the Southampton event was a big success with plenty of retail and fleet customers in attendance over the three days. Guests even had the chance to win a number of exciting prizes such as afternoon tea at The Nici in Bournemouth and a six-bottle wine collection.

Chris Power, Snows’ franchise manager for Seat and Cupra, said: ‘We have been blown away by the interest in the Cupra brand and Tavascan in particular, which is a stunning vehicle and is going to be a real game-changer.

‘In addition to its all-electric powertrain, the build quality is second to none and the interior is a lovely place to be. We’re sure it will be hugely popular with customers old and new and our launch event really helped to raise awareness of Tavascan and the other great models in the Cupra range.’

Chislett added: ‘Naturally, I’m very excited about my new role! I’ll be trying to raise awareness in respect of the disability narrative and explain how great these new models are for different people’s requirements.

‘I’m excited to have a look at them – Tavascan in particular – and I’ll be finding out what the boot space is like and the other features they have that benefit drivers and passengers with mobility needs. Watch this space!’

The Tavascan is Cupra’s first all-electric SUV in its line-up. It uses the underpinnings from Volkswagen’s Group’s MEB platform, used for models such as the VW ID.4 and Cupra Born, and packs a 77kWh battery.

Two versions are available – a single motor, rear-wheel drive version that can cover 355 miles on a full charge, and a dual-motor model with a 326-mile range. Prices start at £47,340.