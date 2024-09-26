Car dealer Thurlow Nunn adds Hyundai to portfolio as it steps up ambitious growth plans

Dealer group Thurlow Nunn has added a new brand to its portfolio with the purchase of Lings Hyundai.

The retailer, which has sites across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, has bought the Lowestoft dealership for an undisclosed fee.

It means that Hyundai now becomes the fourth brand in the Thurlow Nunn stable, joining Vauxhall, Peugeot and MG.

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, the outfit is also planning to to open a number of new Stellantis points before the year is out.

Commenting on the deal, Will Tew, managing director of Thurlow Nunn, said: ‘Bringing another brand into the Thurlow Nunn family is a really exciting moment for us and we are delighted to complete the purchase of Lings Hyundai in Lowestoft.

‘As a business we are keen to enable sustainable growth, and this deal falls in line perfectly with those ambitions.

‘Lings has established itself as a leading Hyundai dealership in the local area over the years, and we are thrilled to be able to take on that legacy.

‘We hope and expect this to be the first of many Hyundai sites we operate as we look to further develop ourselves as a key regional partner.’

The deal is just the latest step in Thurlow Nunn’s recent expansion, having only signed up with MG last October.

The firm also recently opened a new Peugeot showroom in Norwich and is a Honda aftersales retailer.