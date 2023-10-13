Car dealer group Thurlow Nunn adds MG to its franchise portfolio with King’s Lynn showroom

Thurlow Nunn has added the MG marque to its portfolio of new cars.

The British brand, which is owned by China’s SAIC Motor, joins Vauxhall and Peugeot at the car dealer group, which has sites across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire.

It is being offered for sale at a purpose-built showroom in King’s Lynn.

Sam Horncastle, Thurlow Nunn’s general manager for King’s Lynn and Wisbech, said: ‘MG wanted to work with a trusted dealership in this part of the country and we were excited to speak with them and establish what we believe will be a fantastic partnership.

‘As a trusted partner with MG, we will be adhering to the latest MG standards and the brand’s vision for the future.

‘We are absolutely thrilled to be able to add a new range of quality vehicles to our King’s Lynn showroom.’

Servicing and MOTs will also be available for MG vehicles at the Hardwick Road site.

Horncastle added: ‘The team is really excited to start delivering a new car option to people at an affordable price point.

‘We are thrilled to add another string to our bow, as well as take the opportunity to expand in the local area.’

Thurlow Nunn ranked 90th in the 2022 Car Dealer Top 100 list of most profitable dealer groups. The 2023 Car Dealer Top 100 will be out soon.