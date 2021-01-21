Car dealers and other businesses in the automotive sector are being urged to tune into new government videos designed to help them with EU trading.

The on-demand videos focus on taking advantage of the rules agreed as part of the UK’s free trade deal with the EU.

They are being rolled out by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, after the agreement maintained zero tariffs and zero quotas on trade in goods between the UK and EU.

Automotive businesses can find videos on 14 priority topics including:

• Importing and exporting

• Placing and selling goods on the market

• Trade agreements

• Operating online

• Data

• Tariffs

Silverstone-based David Brown Automotive, which makes bespoke performance cars with vintage British styling, has hailed the videos.

It employs 35 people and is represented at two showrooms in Germany, with sales staff and technicians regularly travelling to the EU for work reasons.

Sales and marketing director Michelle Gay said: ‘We sell goods to the EU and started preparing early by speaking with our logistics partners to make sure the additional paperwork requirements were in place.

‘We used gov.uk to identify changes affecting manufactured goods, such as new marking requirements and approvals, to ensure we were ready to sell in the EU.

‘It was a very simple and easy process and I urge manufacturers to use the checker tool and view the new on-demand videos.’

She added: ‘It’s really important to start as soon as possible.

‘Check the gov.uk website and speak to lots of professionals in various areas, such as accountants, IP lawyers and logistics partners, to check you’ve got everything covered.’

The videos can be found via this link.

In addition, business minister Paul Scully has published a checklist of key actions relating to exports, professional qualifications, staff hire, business travel, intellectual property, plus accounting and reporting.

For more information about support, go to gov.uk/transition.