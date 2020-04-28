Dealers advertising across eBay Motors, Motors.co.uk and Gumtree Motors won’t be charged during the three-week lockdown extension, eBay Motors Group said today (Apr 28).

The group is continuing its support package in line with the government’s extension of the lockdown, which was announced on April 16.

And eBay Motors Group said it would do the same for any further continuation of the lockdown after May 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also give eight days of free vehicle advertising when dealerships are allowed to reopen.

In addition, the classifieds group is waiving over-posting fees on the same lines so that dealers can keep stock visibility high.

Phill Jones, pictured, head of eBay Motors Group, said: ‘Given the continued uncertainty facing car retailers, I am delighted we are able to support our industry by extending our free advertising.

‘We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will work closely with our dealer partners during the lockdown.

‘We are seeing positive signs of demand across our platforms as consumers use this period to research their next car. It is essential for dealers to maintain visibility and use this time to keep talking with customers so that sales can return once measures allow.’

More: eBay Motors, Gumtree and Motors.co.uk come together as eBay Motors Group

ADVERTISEMENT

More: eBay completes acquisition of Motors.co.uk after CMA approval

More: eBay buys Motors.co.uk from Cox Automotive