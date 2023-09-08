Car dealership in Northern Ireland reveals plans for £400,000 refurbishment

A car dealership in Northern Ireland is set for a £400,000 refurbishment that will see it kitted out in the latest Nissan branding.

Pat Kirk Nissan in Omagh, County Tyrone, will adopt the new Nissan ‘visual identity’ including its new logo and branding.

Peter McDermott, managing director of Pat Kirk Ltd, said: ‘We are hugely excited about the refurbishment of our flagship Nissan dealership in Omagh.

‘As a company, we have decided to commit to a significant investment in the site because we truly value our relationship with Nissan, which now extends to 27 years.

He added: ‘Nissan is a brand that is going from strength to strength and especially in the last few years has been ahead of the curve in terms of its electrification strategy.

‘Once our refurbishment project is complete, we will have a showroom that shows off the Nissan range in fine style.’

Nissan says it is working with its UK network to ‘to ensure that its dealerships represent a continuous commitment to innovation with a customer-centric approach’.

The Pat Kirk dealership will be refurbished inside and out, with the customer and staff areas both receiving an upgrade.

The new design hopes to create a welcoming experience for customers where they can explore the brand’s new range.

A Nissan spokesperson said: ‘We would like to send the team at Pat Kirk Ltd every good wish as their refurbishment project gets under way.

‘We are delighted that the business is about to adopt our new corporate identity.

‘The redeveloped dealership is sure to look fantastic and will be the perfect environment in which to showcase the wonderful cars in the Nissan range.’