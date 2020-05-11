The government’s plan to reopen the economy doesn’t appear to include car dealerships – yet.

A 50-page document has just been released by the government and the list of businesses allowed to reopen does not include car dealers.

It is likely car dealers could be allowed to reopen alongside some other businesses on June 1 if they can prove they can keep safe.

From June 1, non-essential retailers could be allowed to reopen, once they meet new Covid-19 safety and security guidelines.

The government guidelines state that stores are set to be reopened in phases, with politicians set to issue further guidance on which businesses will be included in each phase and time-frame.

The guidelines also restate what we already knew – that those who cannot work from home can go to work, but car dealerships have not been listed in the information that has been released.

The guidelines also say that face coverings should be worn in enclosed spaces such as public transport and some shops.

Neil McCue, Snows Group chief operating officer, told Car Dealer Magazine: ‘We are disappointed it’s not sooner, but obviously pleased there is a date we can work towards. We have a lot of work to do to ensure our dealerships are safe for our customers and staff.’

The government document says:

For the time being, certain businesses and venues are required by law to stay closed to the public. These include:

restaurants and cafes, other than for takeaway

pubs, cinemas, theatres and nightclubs

clothing and electronics stores; hair, beauty and nail salons; and outdoor and indoor markets (not selling food)

libraries, community centres, and youth centres

indoor and outdoor leisure facilities such as bowling alleys, gyms, arcades and soft play facilities

some communal places within parks, such as playgrounds and outdoor gyms

places of worship (except for funerals)

hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, campsites, caravan parks, and boarding houses for commercial/leisure use, excluding use by those who live in them permanently, those who are unable to return home and critical workers where they need to for work

The document does allow food retailers and food markets, hardware stores, garden centres (from Wednesday May 13) and certain other retailers can remain open.

It adds: ‘Other businesses can remain open and their employees can travel to work, where they cannot work from home.

‘From Wednesday, the government will also allow outdoor sports facilities – such as tennis and basketball courts, golf courses and bowling greens – to open, but you should only use these alone, with members of your household, or with one other person from outside your household, while keeping two metres apart at all times.’

Restrictions may be lifted and implemented on a regional basis, depending on local levels of infection.

The document says: ‘The government may adjust restrictions in some regions before others: a greater risk in Cornwall should not lead to disproportionate restrictions in Newcastle if the risk is lower.’

Dealers were left confused by the prime minister’s message last night as to whether they can open or not – this looks like it won’t be before June 1.

In Boris Johnson’s address to the nation, the PM said going back to work should be done while adhering to social distancing at all times and commuters should avoid public transport.

And he added that schools and non-essential shops will remain shut in England until at least June because the coronavirus transmission rate is still too high to significantly ease the lockdown.

