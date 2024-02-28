Car salesman retraining as paramedic after daughter’s heartbreaking struggle

A car salesman has turned his back on the automotive industry to retrain as a paramedic after being inspired by the care given to his young daughter.

Carl Birks had years of motor sales experience behind him when his daughter Felicity was born premature in 2019, suffering from the rare condition, hydrops fetalis.

The illness sees large amounts of fluid build up in a baby’s tissues and organs, causing extensive swelling.

Felicity was given just a 5% chance of surviving the ordeal but her life was saved following expert medical care.

The experience was enough to convince the Doncaster native to walk away from the motor trade and he is now retraining as a paramedic.

The BBC reports that the 34-year-old started a paramedic science degree course at the University of Bradford in September and is now ‘really enjoying’ his drastic career change.

He said: ‘I want to make people feel a tiny bit better, as that support got me through it.