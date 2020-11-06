CarGurus is to ditch marketplace subscription fees in December for UK dealers who are on the CarGurus and PistonHeads platforms as the new lockdown starts to bite.

The online automotive marketplace said that dealers currently on either of its UK platforms would also be able to benefit from free trials of its new Area Boost product next month.

Area Boost allows dealers to advertise vehicles that are available for delivery to buyers outside their local area, extending their audience reach.

The offers will give dealers needed cost relief as the year ends, said CarGurus, which will let them carry on engaging with buyers via the CarGurus UK and PistonHeads platforms.

It will also allow them to build customer pipeline and drive contactless sales while following the latest government restrictions.

Wendy Harris, pictured, UK managing director at CarGurus and PistonHeads, said: ‘As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, this industry is incredibly resilient.

‘At CarGurus, we are going to continue to do what it takes to support our dealer partners during this period so that they can continue to serve buyers now and build a pipeline for future sales.

‘Although a second lockdown is certainly challenging, we’re encouraged to see that so many dealers have adapted their businesses in recent months.

‘They are now better placed to pivot to remote operations and are highlighting this through our Area Boost and contactless services offerings.’

It’s not the first time that CarGurus has pitched in to help dealers.

It was the first among the major UK automotive marketplace sites to offer substantial reductions to dealers from April through to the end of June in response to the pandemic.