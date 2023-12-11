Carite – Service & Repair Outlet Winner 2023

Swindon-based Carite scooped the prestigious accolade for this category at the 2023 Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards.

And it was the icing on the cake for the Moormead Road establishment after operations manager Craig Applegate was highly commended in the Dealers’ Dealer category.

In this hotly contested category, assessors weren’t just looking for consistently high scores in online reviews, they also wanted to experience excellent customer service and an efficient ‘right first time’ approach to all service and repair work.

Carite owner Tim Maddocks said: ‘I’m absolutely ecstatic and very emotional actually. We have come together as a team to make this happen and it’s absolutely brilliant.

‘Customer service is key for us. We treat people how we would want to be treated ourselves, and I think it’s just a case of trying to do things right.

‘The motor trade has had a bad past many many years ago and now we are at the forefront of things and it’s a great place to be.’



James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘The best used car dealerships know that carrying out servicing and repair work for their customers is vital to their success.

‘In this category, we aim to celebrate the very best businesses that look after their customers and their cars to the highest standards.

‘Carite absolutely aced the mystery shopping round, and online feedback showed countless customers had received similarly impressive levels of service and communication.

‘This is a well-deserved win for the team.’

Awards night compere Mike Brewer said: ‘Very well done to Carite on a great win in an important category at this year’s Used Car Awards.

‘The team have enjoyed previous success at the awards. Last year, they won the gong for delivering outstanding customer care, so it’s great to see the business moving onwards and upwards – nice one!’

Pictured at top from left are Mike Brewer, Ian Middleton (corporate sales director at Warrantywise), and Carite team members Tom Ellis, Sam Williams, Craig Applegate, Tim Maddocks, Laura Dauncey, Rita Gething, Daniel Simpkins, Joona Kuusela, Jack Chappell and Robin Smith