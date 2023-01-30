Carmakers warn ministers stringent 2024 EV sales targets could be derailed

A mandate for nearly a quarter of a carmaker’s sales to be of EVs next year could be derailed if ministers continue to delay publishing detailed rules.

That’s the warning from the UK car industry, according to The Times, as it is vocally applying pressure on government to reveal its framework on EV targets.

In 2021, Boris Johnson announced a mandate that will force carmakers to sell a greater than ever share of zero-emission vehicles.

By 2024, up to 22 per cent of manufacturers’ sales will have to be of electric vehicles or they will face fines if they miss the quota.

The UK car industry is assuming this plan is still in place due to a delay in the publication of detailed rules.

The proposed regulations had been expected to appear in the autumn, but it’s now thought they won’t be seen until February at the earliest.

There’s also confusion over the definition of ‘zero-emissions’ and whether hybrid vehicles will form part of the 22 per cent quota.

The mandate is a crucial step on the road to the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

But the UK car industry feels it is being let down by ministers.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said even if a consultation were to appear next month, the chances of agreeing rules before the summer are slight.

This would delay publication of the rules and therefore make it harder for importing carmakers to source enough electric cars for sale in the UK.

SMMT chief Mike Hawes said: ‘The manufacturers want flexibility to deliver on the targets.’

He added members wanted ‘certainty’ on the new rules.

‘The question is whether the timeframe is becoming just too short,’ he added.

