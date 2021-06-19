CarShop reveals multi-million pound plans for Derby and promises to boost local economy

CarShop has announced a multi-million pound investment in a new retail store in Derby which promises to boost the local economy.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that CarShop had bought the property at Foresters Park Centre and planned to knock down the cinema and PIzza Hut to make room for its new dealership.

Plans submitted for planning approval would see a 27,000 sq ft and space for 600 cars on the forecourt, the company has now revealed, on the site off Osmaston Road.

It will feature a modern indoor showroom, one of CarShop’s drive-in service centres and space under a canopy for 26 cars to be validated and handed over.

CarShop’s CEO Nigel Hurley said: ‘We don’t ask our customers to only shop with us online, over the phone or in-store, like other retailers do.

‘We provide it all, so they can choose which option they feel most comfortable with.

‘What matters to us is that they have a positive experience and come away with a smile on their face, knowing that they have a car that’s right for them, at the very best price, and can change their mind if – within 14 days – they decide it’s not a completely perfect fit.”

CarShop confirmed the opening of this store will create 50 jobs for people in the local area. Roles include mechanics and MOT technicians, to customer service advisors and weekend sales colleagues.

When discussing this, Nigel Hurley said: ‘We know that the Showcase cinema held a special place in lots of local residents’ hearts – it’s where a lot of memories were made – which is why we tried our very hardest to work with the existing building structure and keep some of its traditional features.

‘However, our architectural provider said it just wasn’t possible due to the layout of the cinema and restaurant, and the layout of the potential store, being just too different.

‘What we promise to do instead, in opening CarShop Derby, is boost the local economy through new investment in the area, revive the site so that it continues to provide a useful purpose for Derbyshire residents, and use its presence to help further the missions of local initiatives and charities doing great work, day in, day out.’