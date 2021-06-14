CarShop submits plans for new dealership in Derby

CarShop looks set to create 65 jobs by demolishing an old cinema and Pizza Hut restaurant to make room for a new dealership.

The Business Desk reports that CarShop wants to open the new site at the Foresters Park Centre in Derby.

Plans have been submitted to the local authority and, if approved, the used car dealership and forecourt will be erected where the abandoned cinema currently stands.

The site will have a sales area, a service reception and associated offices as well as state-of-the-art customer facilities.

There will also be a workshop where vehicles can be serviced, undertake MOTs and have cosmetic repairs take place.

The news comes six months after CarShop opened its huge flagship store just 17 miles away in Nottingham.

The company’s biggest ever retail investment, the site displays more than 900 used vehicles and has a workforce of around 75.

If the Derby store is approved, it will take the number of CarShop dealerships across the country to 13.

The cinema, which opened in the late 80s, was forced to close last year as a result of the pandemic.

Carshop is part of the Sytner Group, which came second in last year’s Car Dealer Top 100.

Boss Darren Edwards last month told Car Dealer what made the group so successful in an exclusive interview.