CarShop to open multi-million pound store in Wolverhampton, used car retailer confirms

Used car retailer, CarShop has announced it is to open a new multi-million pound store in Wolverhampton.

The 4.6 acre site will be the company’s first shop in the West Midlands and 13th overall.

The plot currently belongs to Autoworld but bosses at the Sytner-owned CarShop are hopeful of being open to the public by September.

The retailer says the store will become the ‘go to destination’ for anyone buying cars in Black Country.

The site will offer ‘a friendly, fast and faff-free used car buying experience’.

Once open, it will have an impressive forecourt boasting up to 400 vehicles of a vast range of makes and models.

Inside, it is planned the store will have a customer area and showroom, as well as a service centre which provides visitors with a convenient and quick way to MOT, service and repair their car.

All Autoworld employees currently working at the site will be able to transfer over to working for CarShop, and a further 22 positions will also open up.

Nigel Hurley, CEO of CarShop, said: ‘It doesn’t matter to us which way a customer would prefer to shop.

‘We provide it all, so they can choose which option they feel most comfortable with.

‘What matters to us is that they have a positive experience and come away with a smile on their face, knowing that they have a car that’s right for them, at the very best price, and can change their mind if – within 14 days – they decide it’s not a completely perfect fit.’

He added: ‘CarShop is a people-centred business.

‘It’s part of the reason why we recently launched ourselves as the Home of Good Carma – we’re all about good cars, good service, good people.

‘We discovered, during our conversations with Autoworld Wolverhampton, just how brilliant their people are too.

‘They know the local area, the site and the customers they serve so well.

‘That’s why we’re thrilled to be welcoming them into the CarShop Wolverhampton team.’