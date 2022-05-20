CarStore opens state-of-the-art new Experience Centre in Chesterfield

CarStore has opened the first of its revamped ‘Experience Centres’ in Chesterfield and is hosting a special celebratory weekend to mark the occasion.

The new facility has been designed to welcome customers with a friendly and open environment that will provide the blueprint for future CarStore developments.

Its uses a hybrid purchase model that sees it blend physical and digital locations to give customers more freedom.

The 9,800m2 site has space for around 400 vehicles and enjoys an ‘indoor experience centre’ measuring 311m2.

The site uses environmentally friendly LED lighting powered by solar panels on the roof, has EV charging points, as well as, indoor and outdoor handover and Sell-Your-Car bays designed to suit the requirements of all customers, no matter the weather.

For personal advisors, the premises offer a variety of interaction zones with café facilities, seating areas and interactive displays as well as consultation booths and a visitor lounge.

CarStore has also confirmed that a dedicated aftersales facility is currently under construction directly across the road from the new experience centre.

Due for completion later this year, the new purpose-built aftersales facility will ensure CarStore customers are supported and advised by expert advisors throughout their car buying and ownership journey.

Mark Akbar, managing director for CarStore, said: ‘We are really excited that our state-of-the-art Chesterfield Experience Centre is opening.

‘We have been looking forward to welcoming the public into one of our new CarStore facilities from the day the plans were finalised and it is fantastic that this day has now arrived.

‘We feel our hybrid approach sets us apart from the competition and new centres, like the Chesterfield facility, allow for first-class in person experiences for any customer, no matter their needs.’

To commemorate the store opening, CarStore will be holding a celebratory event this weekend (May 21 and 22).

Attractions will include new driver day, road safety advice, vehicle demonstrations and a chance to meet British Touring Car Championship racing driver, Ash Hand, who competes in BTCC for CarStore Power Maxed Racing.