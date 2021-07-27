Cartotrade can help you locate stock in a tricky market

To state the obvious, the current stock shortage that dealers are experiencing is proving very difficult.

Cars that were once easy to come by with a brief search are taking longer and longer to locate.

You as dealers know what vehicles sell well for your business and Cartotrade would like to help you find those vehicles more quickly and easily.

Cartotrade can alert you to your chosen profile of vehicles the moment they’re offered by the selling dealer – simply choose the makes/models, age and mileage ranges of vehicles you’d like to buy and they’ll be sent directly to you.

Without these notifications, you may miss out on seeing some of the most desirable vehicles, as they’ll likely be removed from the site as soon as they’re sold, and missed opportunities can be very costly.

A fast speed of response is by far the best way to be successfully buying right now – Cartotrade’s recently upgraded live chat facility allows you to do this and can secure vehicles in seconds.

Additionally, when you have a very specific vehicle that you’re trying to source for your customer, you can create a ‘request’ advert – this gets sent to relevant dealers who deal in these types of vehicles, giving you the best chance of closing your deal.

Mark Temple, group buyer and disposals manager at Pentagon Motor Group, said: ‘Cartotrade is a great site for the trade and easy to use.

‘I purchased four vehicles during my free trial that I’d have missed otherwise.

‘It’s reassuring that you’re dealing with proper members of the trade and takes me back to the good old days of the former Autotrade-mail.’

For more information, please contact the Cartotrade team today on 01243 772200 or visit cartotrade.com to register for a free trial. Subscription is just £40 per month with no tie-in period.