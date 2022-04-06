Carwow boss James Hind appointed non-executive director of digital payment platform Bumper

Carwow boss James Hind has been appointed as a non-executive director of digital payment platform Bumper, it has been announced.

Hind, best known as founder and CEO of Carwow, will work with Bumper alongside his existing role in charge of the online car buying platform.

Bumper, recently named as one of the country’s fastest growing fintech companies, offers bespoke payment solutions for vehicle repairs, services, accessories and add-ons.

Bosses at the firm say they are ‘incredibly excited’ to work with Hind, who brings a wealth of experience in the motor industry.

James Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Bumper, said: ‘We are incredibly excited to welcome James Hind as a non-executive director.

‘His extensive experience of successfully scaling a disruptive automotive tech business in the UK, Spain and Germany will be invaluable to us.

‘As an entrepreneur James is highly regarded across the automotive sector having grown Carwow from a small start-up to an international business with over 400 employees and £5bn of car sales through it in 2021 alone, so we’re thrilled to have him onboard.’

Speaking about his appointment Hind said Bumper could be a ‘game changer’ for both consumers and dealers.

He said: ‘Car repair and servicing bills are often a big financial burden for many consumers and Bumper has created a great way to spread the cost of that, helping avoid the need to take on expensive loans.

‘Its platform is great for dealers too, providing them with a full suite of digital payment options for customers to fund workshop and add-on bills which has been a game changer and that shows with the huge adoption they’ve got.

‘I will be supporting the management team as they grow its operations and offerings in the UK and across Europe.

‘I have followed Bumper’s rapid rise with keen interest and look forward to working with the business to assist the next phase of its growth.’

Hind joins Bumper following the recent expansion of its executive team with four new appointments.

The influx of new faces saw Francisca Gutierrez become chief product officer, Paul Edgecombe made chief compliance officer and Matt Williams appointed chief growth officer.

The firm also made Leah Ellis its interim chief people officer.