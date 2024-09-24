Carwow launches ‘Car-change? Carwow’ campaign with new TV and radio advert

Carwow has launched a new advertising campaign as it looks to grow its market presence across the UK.

Using the tagline ‘Car-change? Carwow’, the campaign aims to highlights how life-changing it can be when you trade up your car.

A new TV ad, which began running yesterday (Sep 23), will run until October 27 and features Carwow’s brand ambassador – and YouTube star – Mat Watson.

As well as being broadcast on more than 100 Sky channels, the clip will also feature on national radio, with bosses hoping to reach a combined audience of over 11m consumers.

Advertising carrying the new slogan will also as feature across the digital channels of Carwow Group’s brands, which includes Auto Express, Carbuyer, evo and DrivingElectric.

Carwow is also the new sponsor of our very own Car Dealer Podcast.

Ben Carter, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at Carwow Group said: ‘Our job is to bring our retailer partners as many quality car-sellers and car-buyers as we can.

‘It’s why we spend millions of pounds a year on making sure people know that Carwow is where car-changing happens. 10m people have used Carwow to help change their car.

‘We are delighted to launch this new campaign ad to firmly position Carwow as the go-to destination to take the stress out of car buying and selling, so that they’ll stop putting it off and putting up with all the little ways their current car doesn’t fit their needs.

‘In addition to our acquisition of traffic-driving brands, Auto Express, evo, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, we’re committed to continually growing the scale and diversity of our audience to help connect even more car-changing customers with our retailer network.’