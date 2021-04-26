New car sales lead generator Carwow has revealed the models that consumers are craving so far in 2021.

German brand Volkswagen has topped the list and secured four positions in the top 10 with the Tiguan in number one spot.

Electric car maker Tesla secured second place with its Model 3.

Sepi Arani, commercial director, said: ‘The industry, like most, has been through a challenging 12 months, with dealerships all around the UK closing their doors as part of the restrictions brought into place by the government.

‘While we’ve just witnessed our best month in years, with a record number of sales in March 2021, we expect it to be a long time until the industry fully recovers.

‘That being said, it’s great to see that so many people are looking at their potential next vehicle, and Volkswagen, BMW and Audi are no doubt set to feel the benefits more than others in the coming months.’

Carwow has published the full Top 100 list on its website and there are 12 Volkswagens in total in the list.

BMW is the second most popular brand, featuring 12 times in the Top 100, Audi has nine models as does Mercedes, while Toyota models pop up seven times.

Top 20 most searched for Carwow cars in 2021

1. Volkswagen Tiguan

2. Tesla Model 3

3. Volvo XC40

4. Volkswagen ID.4

5. Cupra Formentor

6. Ford Kuga

7. Peugeot 3008

8. Volkswagen Golf R

9. Volkswagen ID.3

10. Nissan Qashqai

11. Skoda Kodiaq, 12. Skoda Karoq

13. Volkswagen Golf

14. Volkswagen T-Cross

15. Range Rover Evoque

16. Mercedes EQC

17. Peugeot 2008

18. Volkswagen Polo

19. Kia e-Niro

20. Audi e-tron GT