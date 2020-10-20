How often have you had to say to a potential customer ‘I’m so sorry, we don’t have one of those in stock currently…’?

Wouldn’t it be great if you could confidently follow that up with ‘but I’m sure I can locate one for you!’?

This is where Cartotrade’s request function can save the day.

Not only can you set up alerts to be notified immediately of specific vehicles you may be looking for, you can also send an advert out to relevant franchised and independent dealers right across the UK asking if they have the exact vehicle you need available to trade today.

Cartotrade has reported an increase of more than 28 per cent in the use of its ‘Request’ a car function on the trading platform since the beginning of lockdown, with more and more dealers trying to make the most of each and every inquiry they receive.

Granted, some of the prospective customers want the moon on a stick for the price of a bag of chips, but the genuine buyers, fatigued by the nightmare that has been 2020, have had time to really think about what they want, and you as dealers can help them to achieve their goals.

Cartotrade member Mike Stapleton, of The Lanmere Motor Company Ltd, had this to say about the request function: ‘We find Cartotrade.com particularly useful in helping us to source vehicles nationally for our bespoke clients by placing wanted listings within the “Requested” section.

‘This has brought us very positive results and helped us to cast our net wider in the quest to find the right car quickly.’

Kevin Watson, managing director of Cartotrade, commented on the current situation, saying: ‘We’re facing an uncertain winter, so more than ever dealers need to convert leads into deals and not miss out because of any sourcing issues.

‘Our request function gives them a huge advantage and it reaches out to the exact dealers most likely to have such a vehicle in stock.’

Cartotrade, which was established in 2015 and is run by the original Autotrade-mail team, offers an initial no-obligation free trial period, allowing you to see if it’s the right fit for your business.

If you choose to join after your trial, it’s just £40 per month plus VAT with no minimum tie-in period.

The remarketing platform has an ever-growing membership base made up of some of the most professional dealers, who have all been taken through a stringent vetting process before being allowed access to the platform, with no exceptions.

In addition, members can access the extensive franchised dealer database, which is constantly being updated by full-time database operators to ensure the correct contacts are listed and the maximum audience is there for both offered and requested adverts.

‘Dealers are in very good hands with Cartotrade,’ continued Kevin.

‘There is not a more experienced team in this area, and we are regularly praised by our members for going above and beyond with both our customer service and the vetting of our members – we’re all very passionate about what we do.’

If you’re interested in taking a look, please contact the Cartotrade team on 01243 772200 or register your details on the website cartotrade.com.