Caterham to ramp up production by up to 50 per cent as it confirms move to state-of-the-art new premises

Caterham has announced plans to increase its production by 50 per cent as it moves into a state-of-the-art new facility.

The iconic British outfit is celebrating its 50th anniversary later this year and will be relocating to a brand new HQ in Dartford to honour the landmark.

The 54,000 sq ft facility is due to be completed towards the end of 2023 following a multi-million-pound investment from owners VT Holding.

The site will allow the low volume manufacturer to build as many as 750 units every year – numbers well in advance of anything it has managed before.

It is located just a stones throw from the firm’s existing factory, meaning that no job losses will be suffered as a result of the move.

In the future, Caterham is also exploring a range of new customer experiences including factory tours, events and vehicle handovers.

Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham, said: ‘It is fitting that, in our 50th anniversary year, we can invest in new premises to facilitate our ambitions, for the future of the Seven and the brand as a whole.

‘The site not only increases our production capacity but enables us to advance our manufacturing capabilities into a modern setting. It will be a fantastic new home for the brand, our employees and our customers past, present and future to visit.’

The site, named Dartford X, is currently owned by pension managers Railpen, which acquired the land in 2019.

Reacting to the latest news, Alastair Dawson, senior asset manager at Railpen, said: ‘Caterham is a British manufacturing, engineering and marketing success story with a longstanding connection to Dartford.

‘We have worked closely with the brand in its search for a new home, with Dartford X meeting all of Caterham’s criteria to support the business’s continued growth over the coming years, while retaining local jobs and the vitality of its supply chain partners.’