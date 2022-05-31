Cazoo takes up basketball in Germany as it becomes Alba Berlin’s new main partner and jersey sponsor

Cazoo has signed a multi-year agreement with Alba Berlin to become the basketball Bundesliga team’s main partner and new shirt sponsor.

The online used car disruptor’s branding will be seen on the front of the shirts of the professional men’s team as well as the male youth academy teams during Bundesliga and EuroLeague home games.

It’ll also feature on the pro team bus, the club’s website and all media backdrops featured on televised basketball coverage.

Alba Berlin is the second sports sponsorship for Cazoo in Germany, after announcing a deal with SC Freiburg in April.

Cazoo launched in France and Germany last December, in Spain this month (May) and plans to launch in Italy later this year.

Founder and CEO Alex Chesterman said: ‘We are very excited to be partnering with Alba Berlin.

‘As one of the most successful German basketball clubs, the drive to succeed is inherent in Alba Berlin like it is in us.

‘We look forward to working with the club and the local community and to delivering the best car-buying experience to their fans and consumers across Germany.’

Marco Baldi, chief executive of Alba Berlin, said: ‘Being Germany’s biggest basketball club, we play in national and Europe-wide competitions.

‘Cazoo wants to conquer the European market with its innovative e-commerce concept and we’re excited to help them.

‘The fact that Cazoo will not only support our men’s pro team but also our youth academy teams expresses our new partner’s appreciation for our sustainable idea of grassroots work in sports education.’