CD Auction Group has announced the appointment of a new managing director.

Andy Pearce takes the leading role after ‘guiding the company’s record performance over the last quarter as operations director’, CD Auctions said.

The appointment comes as the firm has set new records over the first three months of 2021.

New records were set for volumes of vehicles sold, conversion rates and the number of dealers using its digital channels to source stock.

As featured on Car Dealer Live this week, CD Auction Group also launched Vehicle Tradex in January to help dealers source stock with confidence, and moved early in the lockdown to help dealers by removing listing and sellers fees on the dealer-to-dealer platform.

Andy Pearce said: ‘The company has gone from strength to strength in the last few months with more vendors and buyers recognising the efficiency of our digital multi-channel approach.

‘We continue to invest in the service to ensure that CD Auctions is the easiest place to sell and buy stock.’

March saw CD Auctions launch a new regular EV sale with stock from Tesla and a range of fleet vendors.

The company plans to launch enhancements to its buyer’s app over the coming months and is making significant investments in its EV capabilities.