CES 2025: The best cars and technology from this year’s event in Las Vegas

For most people January marks the start of new diets, new year resolutions and having no money after Christmas but for carmakers, the month also represents a chance to show off their latest tech.

That is because the the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is once again underway in Las Vegas with manufacturers taking the opportunity to reveal new models and innovations.

With the desert show lasting until tomorrow (Dec 10) we have taken a look at the most interesting, important and worthwhile reveals from the world of motoring at this year’s event.

Here is what we found…

Honda 0 Saloon

Honda has used this year’s CES event to unveil its new ‘0 Series’ of vehicles. The first of which was the futuristic 0 saloon.

The flagship model of Honda’s new series of vehicles, the 0 Saloon will sit on a new EV architecture which will introduce new technologies when the car goes on sale in 2026.

It will feature ‘level 3 autonomous driving’ and even has what Honda calls its ‘ultra-personal optimisation’ which will offer an ‘individual mobility experience’ for each user of the vehicle.

The 0 Saloon will first enter the North American market before it makes its way to Japan and Europe.

Honda 0 SUV

The other Honda to be revealed is the 0 SUV which is based on the Space-Hub concept, first revealed at this event last year.

The SUV will be the first model to roll out under the ‘0 Series’ and will use Honda’s application of ‘thin, light and wise’ strategy which allows for greater interior space.

The car will utilise what Honda calls ‘3D gyro sensors’, which the firm developed through its robotics technology to offer different driving dynamics over various road surfaces.

Just like the saloon, the 0 SUV will first go on sale in North America in 2026, followed by the Japanese and European markets later on.

Afeela 1

The Afeela 1 marks a little piece of history as it will be the first production car built as part of a joint venture between Sony and Honda, named Sony Honda Mobility.

The car itself is a battery powered four-door saloon which will offer a claimed electric range of up to 300 miles.

A total of 40 sensors are located around the vehicle including radars, lidars and ultrasonic sensors. It also gets a futuristic ‘half yoke’ steering wheel, hidden door handles and even a full-width screen that dominates the dashboard.

Don’t get to excited though! The Afeela 1 will not be coming to the UK at this stage and the car is currently only destined for the North American and Japanese markets.

BMW Panoramic vision

BMW’s famous iDrive system was one of the first electronic in-car entertainment systems when it was first launched in the early 2000s and BMW has now showcased its next generation of the system, which will feature in future models.

BMW calls it its ‘Panoramic Vision’ and it will be available in all of the brand’s models by the end of 2025.

When the firm revealed the Neue Klasse X concept last year, it used a digital display at the bottom of the windscreen and at the top of the dashboard.

The ‘Panoramic Vision’ is just that, with the driver being able to personalise the content in the central and right-hand areas of the screen via the central display.

BMW and Amazon personal assistant with Alexa

Another announcement from BMW comes from its collaboration with Amazon and the inclusion of its Alexa personal assistant in the German brand’s vehicles.

Revealed back in July 2024 on the new X3 SUV, this year the two firms will start to roll out the technology. It will be available in select models and countries and will allow the driver to plan and navigate routes to the car with a more conversational tone.

Hyundai Mobis holographic windscreen

Hyundai has introduced its holographic windscreen which has been co-developed with the global optics company, Zeiss.

The holographic windscreen features a panoramic projection of various driving information, navigation and infotainment data across the vehicle’s windscreen. It will also extend across from the driver’s view to the passenger seat.

An optical film is installed onto the glass and this allows the driver to access different information while ensuring a safer and more comfortable driving experience. Hyundai Mobis are in talks about putting this technology into mass production from early 2027.