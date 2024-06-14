Champers and canapes as Grange Motors launches refurbed Rolls-Royce showroom

Grange Motors held a swish champagne and canape reception to mark the official launch of its new Rolls-Royce showroom in Edinburgh.

The ultra-luxury marque’s flagship premises on Corstorphine Road have reopened after a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

Among the guests joining Rolls-Royce Edinburgh general manager Roddy McAllister were Rolls-Royce’s UK regional director Boris Weletzky, the manufacturer’s director of sales and brand Julian Jenkins, Mark Lavery, who is the CEO and chairman of Grange’s parent company Cambria Automobiles, and Tim Duckers, Cambria Automobiles’ group MD.

The sound of traditional bagpipes greeted the guests as they arrived and they were then treated to canapes prepared by chef Tom Kitchin, the owner of Michelin-starred restaurant The Kitchin in Leith.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Edinburgh has been operated by Grange since 2019.

The state-of-the-art showroom now has the latest audiovisual technology, providing an immersive experience in which customers can tailor every detail of their chosen car to their required specification.

The Corstorphine Road premises, whose facade has been restored by specialist stonemasons, also boasts LED tech that showcases Rolls-Royce’s new global identity, as well as an energy-efficient heating, cooling and ventilation system.

McAllister said: ‘The official inauguration of our state-of-the-art new showroom in Edinburgh was a fabulous occasion completely befitting of the opulent setting.

‘This is a stunning facility where luxury meets innovation, and it was a real pleasure to welcome guests inside the refurbished facility so they could appreciate the elegant design, which perfectly captures the essence of the Rolls-Royce brand.

‘Our new Edinburgh dealership features a wealth of innovative new technologies which will provide guests with a truly immersive experience and help to reaffirm Rolls-Royce’s position at the pinnacle of the ultra-luxury car market.’