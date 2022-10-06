Changes at eBay Motors Group as businessman Barry Judge joins as new CEO

The leadership team at eBay Motors Group has been reshuffled with leading businessman Barry Judge joining in the new position of CEO.

Judge, who joins from property marketplace houza.com, takes up the of CEO of both eBay Motors Group and Motors.co.uk.

He will oversee the company’s overall B2B and B2C strategy, including collaboration between Motors.co.uk and sister site Gumtree Motors.

The arrangement will see an increased choice for car buyers and expand commercial opportunities for retailers.

Speaking about his new role, Judge said: ‘Joining the business as CEO at such a pivotal time in its evolution under new ownership is an exciting challenge.

‘I am looking forward to working with the team to lead the next chapter in its growth as the go-to marketplace for car retailers and car buyers.’

Judge co-founded houza in 2019 and turned the site into one of the leading property portals in the United Arab Emirates. He will remain in the board of the outfit.

Daniel Ozen, president of O 3 Industries’, which acquired Motors.co.uk last December, added: ‘Barry Judge is a proven leader with outstanding business acumen as an entrepreneur and disruptive innovator in the Middle East marketplace industry and we are delighted to welcome him to the business.

‘Barry’s appointment is a key part of our strategy to create focused Motors and Gumtree businesses to better unlock each business’s potential.’

eBay Motors Group has also announced a new senior management structure with Phill Jones appointed as chief operating officer, with responsibility for both commercial and operational teams.

Lucy Tugby also becomes marketing director with Katherine Cunliffe taking over as product Director. Meanwhile, Gary Reck continues as chief technology officer, all reporting into Judge.