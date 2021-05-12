Charity Ben launches new survey to uncover health and well-being challenges of past year

People with links to the automotive industry are being urged to describe the health and well-being challenges they’ve faced over the past 12 months – including any impact the pandemic may have had.

Charity Ben has launched its fourth annual survey to gather what it says will be valuable insights to help it continue providing support and services.

The results will also help it identify extra services or support for people.

The survey – which can be found via this link – should take less than 10 minutes to complete and is confidential and anonymous, and Ben wants people who work or who have worked in the automotive industry to take part.

Employers are also being encouraged to share the link with employees.

The last survey revealed that 93 per cent of respondents had been affected by a health and well-being issue over the previous year.

It also found that self-reported mental health and workplace issues were more prevalent in the automotive industry than in the rest of the UK’s employed population.

This included:

Anxiety (56 per cent versus 45 per cent)

Stress at work (50 per cent versus 41 per cent)

Depression (40 per cent versus 31 per cent)

Pressure to meet targets (31 per cent versus 20 per cent)

Rachel Clift, health and well-being director at Ben, said: ‘This survey has proved to be very beneficial in helping us understand what the biggest health and well-being challenges and issues are for automotive people.

‘On behalf of Ben, I would like to thank everyone who takes the time to complete the survey.

‘We are listening and we really appreciate you taking part. Your participation helps us to provide the right support for those who need us.’

Ben has a digital mental health and well-being platform called SilverCloud that has various support measures.

It also responded to the pandemic by developing a coronavirus hub on its website, giving health and well-being tips, advice and tools.

In addition, it provided fast-track access to information, advice and guidance for issues relating to money or for anyone affected by job losses.