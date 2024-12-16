Cheers! Brayleys Nissan hands over 12 Ariya electric SUVs to leading drinks firm

Dealer group Brayleys has supplied a leading drinks supplier with 12 Ariyas in a move to help decarbonise its fleet.

The handover by Brayleys Nissan Manchester in Chancellor Lane, Ardwick, will see the electric SUV being used as company vehicles by managers and directors at Manchester-based LWC Drinks, distributors of beers, wines and soft drinks to licensed establishments of all shapes and sizes.

LWC Drinks operates a fleet of 250 vehicles, and started its transition to electric transportation three years ago.

The Nissan Ariyas recently added to the parc have certainly been well-received by the senior colleagues who have taken possession of them.

Dave Barnes, fleet manager at LWC Drinks, said: ‘We have been very impressed with our Nissan Ariyas in the short time we have been running them, and dealing with Brayleys Nissan Manchester has been a pleasure.

‘We had a good look at many all-electric options on the market for our newest intake of company cars. The Nissan Ariya fitted the bill perfectly, thanks to the distance it can travel on a full charge, its impressive levels of safety and practicality, and its comfortable, luxurious cabin.

‘Ariya will definitely be a leading contender when we look to update the next group of company cars that become due for renewal.’

LWC Drinks was founded more than 40 years ago and has grown to have around 1,500 members of staff who service more than 13,500 customers across the UK.

Originally, LWC was based in an old mill in Greater Manchester. Colleagues now work from a support centre in the city with 18 depots across the country.

Karen Reid, national corporate sales manager for Nissan, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with LWC Drinks and fully support their efforts to decarbonise.

‘We applaud organisations who are leading in this important space and are very grateful to Dave Barnes and his team for selecting our brand.

‘We send them every good wish and look forward to maintaining the relationship as they continue to introduce electric vehicles to their fleet.’