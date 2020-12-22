Automotive industry charity Ben has had its coffers swelled by £20,000 thanks to a Christmas donation from the RAC Dealer Network and Assurant Foundation.

The foundation is the charitable arm of Assurant, which partners with the RAC in the warranty and aftersales sector, and Kellie Grocott, RAC director of sales at Assurant, said the donation was made because of the unique nature of 2020’s events.

‘Many people are finding themselves in high levels of need and that includes some who are, or have been, employed in the motor industry.

‘2020 has been no ordinary year, and as an organisation, we are committed to giving back to the sector in which we work.’

In November, Ben made an urgent appeal for help, saying it was trying to cope with a 50 per cent rise in demand for its services against a £1m drop in income, as reported by Car Dealer.

Grocott added: ‘We are very pleased to be able to make this donation on behalf of the 1,400 members of the RAC Dealer Network and the Assurant Foundation.

‘Ben is an extremely worthwhile charity with which most people in the motor industry are familiar, and the good work it does is very well known and widely respected.’

Matt Wigginton, fundraising director at Ben, said: ‘Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for our services is growing at a time when our income has fallen.

‘We are extremely grateful to the RAC Dealer Network and the Assurant Foundation for their very generous support.

‘This donation will help Ben to ensure no one in automotive has to face life’s toughest challenges alone.’

