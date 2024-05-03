Man jailed for more than five years for role in ‘chop shop’ involving £300,000-plus of stolen cars

One man has been jailed and another given a suspended sentence for taking part in a Lancashire ‘chop shop’ operation involving stolen cars worth more than £300,000.

Gvido Trankalis and Max Lund-Wright both admitted the offences that took place at a lock-up in Nelson and another building in Burnley.

Prosecutor Holly Nelson told Burnley Crown Court cars were taken to the lock-up where they were broken down, reported the Lancashire Telegraph.

Trankalis, 24, and two others broke the vehicles down and Lund-Wright, 22, would take pictures of the parts so they could be listed for sale.

A police search turned up various vehicles and parts, which included an engine and gearbox from a Skoda Fabia that belonged to Volkswagen Financial Services and had been contracted out to Lund-Wright as the registered keeper.

Lund-Wright, of Emmott Lane, Laneshawbridge, had failed to return the Fabia after being ordered to do so when he got into arrears to the tune of £1,000-plus.

The theft was reported by VW, which said it hadn’t given permission for the vehicle to be dismantled.

The search also yielded cars and parts that included an Audi, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz.

Meanwhile, the search of the Burnley building uncovered more parts plus owner manuals that matched cars discovered at the lock-up.

A mobile phone found on Lund-Wright had 64 pictures of car parts plus an Instagram message that said ‘get Gvido to chop it’.

In addition, the phone had what looked to be a sales list or stock list, including a Ford Fiesta tailgate being advertised for £120.

Trankalis also admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply after police found 23.4g of cocaine that had a street value of some £1,840, plus digital scales and 200 empty snap bags at his home.

In mitigation for Trankalis, of Briercliffe Road, Burnley, Adam White said his client had pleaded guilty early and had completed various courses while on remand aimed at getting his life back together after being released.

Appearing for Lund-Wright, Mark Stuart said his client was 20 and immature when the offences were committed, adding that there was nothing to suggest that Lund-Wright had been physically involved with ‘chopping’ the vehicles.

Judge Sara Dodd jailed Trankalis for five and a half years and gave Lund-Wright a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months. She also ordered Lund-Wright to carry out 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 101 hours of unpaid work.

Main image via Google Street View