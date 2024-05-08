Family-run car dealer Busseys opens its first EV showroom after partnering with BYD

It’s a family-run business with over a century of trading behind it but dealer group Busseys is now looking to the future with the opening of its first fully electric vehicle dealership.
The Norfolk-based car dealer has signed a new partnership with Chinese manufacturer BYD with its first new site set to open on Saturday (May 11).
In the meantime, customers are now able to visit the state-of-the-art dealership, on Hall Road in Norwich, to meet the team and explore the BYD range.
Busseys says the new showroom is being staffed by a team of dedicated experts, who will be able to talk buyers through the transition to all-electric motoring.
The dealer group is the latest in a long line of UK retailers to sign up with BYD, which has shunned an agency sales model, as it continues to stamp its authority on the British market.
The approach has seen it partner with the likes of Arnold Clark and Lookers as it looks to establish a UK retail network of 100 dealerships by the end of 2025.
Commenting on the newest BYD dealer partnership, Busseys CEO Paul Bussey said: ‘I am excited to see BYD joining the Busseys family in Norfolk.
‘It is a big moment for our business as we catapult our offering forward into the future of electric vehicles, joining with the perfect partner.
‘For 100 years, Busseys have been at the forefront of automotive sales and growth in our region, and today we celebrate a huge step by offering the people of Norfolk brand-new technologies and electric mobility.’
Busseys was founded in 1922 and now represents the likes of Ford, Peugeot and Ineos as well.
BYD’s UK marketing manager, Mark Blundell, was one of three industry experts sitting on our manufacturer panel at Car Dealer Live 2024.
The outfit also provided two cars – a Dolphin and a Seal – that were placed on display at the conference in Gaydon earlier this year.
You can read what Blundell had to say about the UK’s electrification plans here.
BYD is also an official global sponsor of this summer’s UEFA European Football Championship as it looks to expand its presence beyond China.
As part of the new partnership, Busseys will be holding ‘Dream Weekends’ throughout the rest of the year, where customers can take part in test drives and enter for a chance to win tickets to the upcoming tournament.