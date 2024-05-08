Family-run car dealer Busseys opens its first EV showroom after partnering with BYD

It’s a family-run business with over a century of trading behind it but dealer group Busseys is now looking to the future with the opening of its first fully electric vehicle dealership.

The Norfolk-based car dealer has signed a new partnership with Chinese manufacturer BYD with its first new site set to open on Saturday (May 11).

In the meantime, customers are now able to visit the state-of-the-art dealership, on Hall Road in Norwich, to meet the team and explore the BYD range.

Busseys says the new showroom is being staffed by a team of dedicated experts, who will be able to talk buyers through the transition to all-electric motoring.

The dealer group is the latest in a long line of UK retailers to sign up with BYD, which has shunned an agency sales model, as it continues to stamp its authority on the British market.

The approach has seen it partner with the likes of Arnold Clark and Lookers as it looks to establish a UK retail network of 100 dealerships by the end of 2025.