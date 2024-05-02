Police arrest three people in major fraud probe into family-run motorhome dealership

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering at Steve Mann Caravans in Harrogate.

Police swooped on Tuesday as part of a major investigation and detained a man aged 65, another aged 38 plus a woman aged 62.

They were subsequently released pending further inquiries, The Yorkshire Post reported the North Yorkshire force as saying.

It’s believed some 50 people have been affected, with a number of them alleged to have been customers of the dealership.

The Post quoted North Yorkshire Police as saying: ‘Three people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering in connection with a caravan business in North Yorkshire.

‘The arrests are part of a complex investigation by North Yorkshire Police into the company. Officers are investigating fraud offences involving around 50 victims.

‘A 38-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering on Tuesday 30 April 2024. They have since been released and remain under investigation.’

Police added: ‘As is usual with complex investigations of this nature, it is anticipated that inquiries will take a long time to complete.

‘If anyone believes they may be affected by the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for reference number 12240018133.’

The caravan and motor home firm is understood to be closed. Car Dealer tried ringing it for a comment, but although a recorded voice gives numbered options for callers, selecting an option is met with a continuous tone.

Steve Mann Caravans, which is run by Mann, wife Alison and their son James, was established in 1991 as a mobile repair business, with a workshop opening in Ilkley in 2007.

Ten years later, it moved to bigger premises in Harrogate some 17 miles away, expanding into second-hand sales.

As a small company it is exempt from audit, but its latest available balance sheet via Companies House shows that for the year ended September 30, 2022, it owed more than £1.5m to creditors while having just £44,873 in net assets.

The Steve Mann Caravans site is pictured at top via Google Street View in June 2018